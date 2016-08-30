* SGX set to allow dual class share structures
* Follows loss of Manchester United IPO
* Aberdeen warns of "race to the bottom"
(Adds SGX, Aberdeen comment)
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Singapore Exchange
is set to allow listings of companies with different classes of
shares as it looks to attract initial public offerings, sparking
criticism from investors.
In a report issued late on Monday, SGX's Listings Advisory
Committee (LAC) gave the bourse the green light to allow
companies to list with dual-class share (DCS) structures.
Such structures have been criticised by corporate governance
activists as they typically give one set of shareholders greater
voting rights than others, but exchanges that allow them are
often attractive to issuers seeking to retain control after
listing.
The LAC said the one-share-one-vote structure would remain
the default for new listings and the DCS structure would be
subject to corporate governance safeguards, but some investors
warned of potential abuse by corporate insiders.
"We are very concerned that SGX has fired the starter pistol
on a race to the bottom - if SGX goes ahead with DCS structures,
then other exchanges in the region will want them too, in the
name of 'competitiveness'," David Smith, head of corporate
governance at Aberdeen Asset Management Asia, told Reuters by
email.
SGX set up the LAC, an independent body comprising bankers,
lawyers and company chief executives, in 2015 to help devise new
listing policies amid fears Singapore is losing its appeal as a
capital raising centre.
Dual-share structures are common at companies such as
Groupon Inc and LinkedIn, with U.S. corporate
leaders arguing that the extra voting power given to top
executives helps protect against pressure for short-term
returns.
SGX has suffered a dearth of listings in recent years, with
2015 marking a 17-year low of around $430 million worth of
deals, according to Thomson Reuters data.
SGX CEO Loh Boon Chye said SGX would consult with the public
before amending its rules, without providing a timeline.
"(A) listing framework for DCS structures with the
appropriate safeguards could help attract high-quality companies
to Singapore as an international financial centre, while
providing investors with access to a greater variety of
opportunities," he said in an email to Reuters.
SGX lost out on the IPO of Manchester United to New
York in 2012 because it could not obtain approval for a dual
class share structure. The Singapore government then amended its
laws to allow such structures.
"We don't agree that allowing a DCS structure is necessary
to maintain competitiveness - we believe that holding on to a
strong regulatory regime with a reputation for high quality
corporate governance and enforcement should attract companies
keen to display to investors their commitment to corporate
governance," Smith said.
SGX's planned move to allow dual class share structures
stands in contrast to Hong Kong, where the securities regulator
last year rejected similar draft proposals by Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd saying it was not in
investors' best interests.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Price in HONG KONG; Reporting
by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Joseph Radford)