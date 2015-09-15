SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
, which is facing a dearth of initial public offerings
(IPOs), is setting up three independent listings committees in
an attempt to address investor concerns about its independence.
The formation of the committees, which will comprise senior
bankers, lawyers and chief executives of companies, is the most
significant strategic announcement made by SGX since veteran
banker Loh Boon Chye became its CEO in July.
"SGX's long-term success depends on our having and
maintaining a solid record as a market regulator and operator,"
chief regulatory officer Tan Boon Gin told a briefing on
Tuesday.
Unlike other major financial markets, Singapore does not
have a dedicated securities watchdog. Instead SGX is the
front-line regulator and is in turn regulated by the central
bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). SGX also so far
did not have an independent committee looking at listings.
A penny stocks scandal in 2013 had called the bourse's
regulatory role into question. SGX was also rebuked by the MAS
last year after suffering two technical glitches that halted
stock trading.
The committees, which will come into effect from October 7,
will provide advice to SGX on its listing policies and on
listing applications to the exchange's mainboard.
SGX will also strengthen the range of enforcement actions it
can take against companies, directors and issue managers, the
bourse said.
The 36 members of the three new committees include Gautam
Banerjee, chairman of Blackstone Singapore, Ronald Ong,
Southeast Asia chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), and
Hugh Young, managing director of Aberdeen Asset Management Asia
Ltd. The appointments were made in consultation with the MAS.
"We have to attract companies from overseas and having these
three committees independent of the stock exchange is a very
positive development," Blackstone's Banerjee said.
($1 = 1.4002 Singapore dollars)
