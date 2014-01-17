SYDNEY Jan 17 Singapore Exchange (SGX) plans to
wind down its mini metals contracts, launched in 2011 to tap
into Asian retail interest in the commodities boom but which
failed to gain traction.
The contracts, 5-tonne lots of copper, aluminium and zinc,
were launched in February 2011 as a joint venture with the
London Metal Exchange and as copper prices soared to record
highs.
The failure of the contracts was partly down to lukewarm
support from LME members who were reluctant to promote contracts
that could be traded in competitor markets and erode their own
market share, industry sources said.
SGX may designate the LME minis as dormant contracts, not
available for trading or clearing, pending regulatory approval,
an SGX spokeswoman said via email.
The LME had reviewed the products together with SGX, "and
concluded that it would like to pursue alternative options for
growing trading volumes in Asia," the LME said in an emailed
statement.
When Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx),
a regional rival for SGX, bought the LME for $2.2 billion in
December 2012 the fate of the LME-SGX joint venture was sealed.
HKEx CEO Charles Li told Reuters last month the exchange
plans to launch monthly, cash-settled futures contracts based on
its suite of LME contracts which could include cash settled
minis contracts.
"I think there would be a market for it, absolutely," one
senior trading source said, adding that the Hong Kong Exchange
may have more success in tapping Chinese retail clients because
of its metals franchise and its existing client base.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Urquhart)