SINGAPORE, July 20 The Singapore Exchange
said on Friday it was not discussing a possible merger
with London Stock Exchange, contrary to a report in a
British newspaper.
"SGX has not engaged in talks with the LSE on a potential
merger," the Singapore bourse operator said in a statement.
"However, we are open to collaborations and partnerships which
may benefit our shareholders and the company."
Britain's Daily Telegraph had reported the two bourses,
which have worked closely together on a number of projects, were
discussing a potential 7.2 billion pound ($11.3 billion) merger
amid a flurry of tie-ups between global stock exchanges.