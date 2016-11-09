SINGAPORE Nov 9 Singapore Exchange raised maintenance margins for some of its commodity contracts ahead of the U.S. presidential election to "address event risk", an SGX spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The exchange, which lists multiple commodity contracts ranging from iron ore to coal and refined products such as fuel oil, hiked the maintenance margins of some of these contracts with effect from Nov. 1.

"SGX has been assessing the potential impact of the U.S. elections since September 2016, given the potential for increased market volatility," the SGX spokesperson said.

The increases for the various contracts ranged between four and 164 percent, according to publicly-available data on the exchange's website.

The biggest percentage jump in margins saw the exchange raise the amount for its SGX TSI CFR China Premium JM25 coking coal swap by 164 percent to $14,000 per contract.

Conversely, the smallest percentage hike, saw margins for its fuel oil 380 cst swap rise by four percent to $25,000 per contract.

"Leading up to the event, we have taken the precautionary step to introduce higher margins for contracts, including those with material open interest," the spokesperson added.

The recent rally in coal price is likely to be another factor contributing to the margin hike in most of the coal contracts listed on the SGX.

Australian coal prices have soared over 100 percent to above $100 per tonne, making it one of the top-3 bull runs ever and 2016's hottest commodity. (Reporting by Mark Tay, editing by David Evans)