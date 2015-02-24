* CEO to leave June 30 at the end of his contract
* SGX to assess short-list of candidates for the post
* Penny stock crash, technical glitches marred tenure
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 The CEO of Singapore Exchange
Ltd (SGX) is to step down in June after five and a
half years during which the bourse suffered a damaging penny
stock crash that hit trading volumes.
Singapore is Asia's leading venue for foreign exchange and
has seen strong growth in derivatives trading, but the average
daily value of shares traded on its exchange has dropped below
that of Thailand and trails far behind Hong Kong and Tokyo.
The SGX said in a statement late on Tuesday that Magnus
Bocker, a 53-year-old Swedish national, would leave his post at
the end of his contract on June 30.
Share trading in Singapore was hit by a penny stock crash in
late 2013, prompting the launch of initiatives to boost
liquidity, but the exchange then suffered two technical glitches
late last year that halted stock trading and drew criticism from
the central bank.
The SGX said it hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart
to assess a short-list of both internal and external candidates
for the CEO post.
"Without the benefit of a hinterland, the successor would
have the same issue of making the exchange relevant," said
Christopher Wong, a senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management Asia, which owns SGX shares.
Bocker, who took over in late 2009, said in the statement he
was proud of expanding SGX both in Singapore and
internationally, especially for Asian equity index derivatives.
"But there is a time and season for everything, and it is now
time for me to take on new challenges."
In an interview with Reuters last month, Bocker said his
contract renewal was a matter for the SGX board, but he was
enjoying what he was doing. He had said that establishing direct
connections between exchanges had replaced mergers and
acquisitions as the industry's main growth strategy,
particularly in Asia.
In 2010, Bocker launched an audacious $8.3 billion takeover
bid for Australian exchange operator ASX Ltd, but this
was blocked by the Australian government.
A keen marathon runner, Bocker has driven investment to
improve technology at SGX, and October-December net profit rose
more than 15 percent to the highest in more than a year, helped
by record derivatives business.
"I think what they achieved on derivatives in particular is
very impressive, and the successor has some very big shoes to
fill," said Arjan van Veen, an analyst at Credit Suisse.
