Reuters Market Eye - Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.1 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is flat.

U.S. lawmakers pushed the country to the edge of the "fiscal cliff" on Sunday as they struggled to reach a last-minute deal.

The pace of activity in China's vast manufacturing sector hit its fastest rate in December since May 2011, the HSBC survey of private factory managers showed.

Traders await India's current account data for July-September due later in the day amid concerns it will show a record high deficit, leading to a negative balance of payments.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam)