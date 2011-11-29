BRIEF-Varengold Bank: capital increase - new shares completely issued
* DGAP-ADHOC: VARENGOLD BANK AG: CAPITAL INCREASE - NEW SHARES COMPLETELY ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE Nov 29 Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Tuesday its AsiaClear service will start clearing more varieties of over-the-counter (OTC) coal and naphtha swaps from next month.
Clearing of OTC CFR South China Coal Swaps and CFR Japan Naphtha Swaps will be available from December 5, while balance-of-month CFR Japan Naphtha Swaps and balance-of-month FOB Korea Benzene Swaps clearing will be offered from February 1, the exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* DGAP-ADHOC: VARENGOLD BANK AG: CAPITAL INCREASE - NEW SHARES COMPLETELY ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, June 14 The Swedish Competition Authority said on Wednesday it had raided several insurance companies including one owned by Finland's Sampo as part of an investigation into suspected collusion over tendering for contracts.