SINGAPORE Nov 29 Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Tuesday its AsiaClear service will start clearing more varieties of over-the-counter (OTC) coal and naphtha swaps from next month.

Clearing of OTC CFR South China Coal Swaps and CFR Japan Naphtha Swaps will be available from December 5, while balance-of-month CFR Japan Naphtha Swaps and balance-of-month FOB Korea Benzene Swaps clearing will be offered from February 1, the exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)