SINGAPORE Nov 17 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
is looking to launch a corporate bond trading platform
in the first quarter of 2016 as it seeks to expand its product
suite in an effort to boost revenue, its CEO said.
SGX is seeing a business opportunity in offering a platform
for fixed income as regulatory changes prompt global investment
banks to scale back in this segment.
"Other than revenue diversification, we look at this also in
terms of SGX being a multi-asset platform," Loh Boon Chye, 51,
said in an interview conducted as part of the Reuters Global
Investment Summit in Singapore.
The veteran banker, known for his close ties with financial
institutions at home, took the helm at SGX in mid-July from
Magnus Bocker, who over five years built the derivatives
business into the main source of revenue for the bourse.
SGX is one of the main listing platforms for Asian corporate
issuers, with more than 2,000 bonds listed in 19 currencies and
from issuers based in 34 countries. But SGX is looking to
develop this further by allowing bonds denominated in U.S.
dollar, yen and euro to be traded on its platform.
SGX is one of the first Asian exchanges developing a bond
trading system, which comes as investment banks such as UBS
and Credit Suisse are cutting back on
fixed-income businesses to shrink their balance sheets.
"We see that as a market solution for us to provide the
platform so that banks can also trade and trade more without a
lot of inventory," said Loh, who used to head Asia-Pacific
global markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and earlier
worked at Deutsche Bank in Singapore for 17 years.
