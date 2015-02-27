* Calls grow for new securities regulator
* SGX's stock trading volumes fell 21 pct in 2014
* Stock market struggled after penny stock scandal
By Anshuman Daga and Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
may have just begun its search for a new CEO but
investors and brokers already know what change they want to see:
the bourse stripped of its regulatory powers and a rebuilding of
its stock market business.
Unlike other major financial markets, Singapore does not
have a dedicated securities watchdog. Instead SGX is the
front-line regulator and is in turn regulated by the central
bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Although credited with developing a strong derivatives
business, CEO Magnus Bocker's six-year tenure has also been
marred by a big drop-off in stock trading volume - hit by
scandals that have called the bourse's regulatory prowess into
question as well as by ferocious competition from Hong Kong's
exchange.
For many in the investment and trading community, Bocker's
impending departure in June represents the perfect time for MAS
to scrap the bourse's regulatory role and establish an
independent financial watchdog.
"SGX has an opportunity to reset its priorities," said
Michael Dee, a former investment banker and senior managing
director at Temasek Holdings. "SGX has erred in giving a higher
priority to their own commercial interests at the expense of
investors and their protection."
Asked to comment, SGX said it was aware there was a
perception of a possible conflict of interest between its
regulatory and for-profit roles but said it had a committee to
manage any potential conflicts.
"SGX believes that the better we perform as a regulator, the
better the quality of our market," it said in a statement.
MAS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Even before Bocker made his announcement, calls for a new
watchdog had gathered steam. A group of more than 1,000 brokers
this month signed a petition asking Singapore's Finance Minister
to intervene in the industry's declining fortunes with one of
their main demands the separating out of the roles of market
operator and regulator.
TRADING VOLUME SLIDE
Perceived conflicts of interest were highlighted in a penny
stocks scandal in 2013 when shares in three small firms that had
seen huge run-ups plunged, wiping out S$8 billion ($5.9 billion)
in market value in two days. SGX was criticised for being too
enamoured of strong trading volumes to take action early enough
even though some brokers had of their own accord imposed trading
limits on the stocks.
The exchange conducted a review in 2013 which concluded it
had sufficient safeguards in place to handle conflicts of
interest.
Accounting problems at Chinese firms between 2008 and 2011
also led to criticism that SGX had been too eager to attract new
business without properly vetting new listings. It said last
year that it would introduce a new separate listing committee.
The scandals tarnished the bourse's reputation just as it
wages an uphill battle against Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
Ltd which has grabbed the lion's share of big ticket
listings in the region by virtue of its gateway position to
China.
In 2014 the volume of shares traded on SGX plunged 21
percent, while over the past two years, retail investor
participation has slid to slightly over 30 percent of market
volume from just under half.
The drop-off has prompted SGX to introduce incentives for
market makers, cut clearing fees and launch market reforms to
try and boost volumes.
Analysts argue that if it is no longer a regulator, SGX can
concentrate more on attracting new listings - particularly from
Southeast Asia where it should be able to capitalise on its
regional strength.
"If Singapore doesn't take advantage of its current
position, it's possible that in a few years time, others in Asia
will see it as a prime opportunity for acquisition," said Andrew
Tinney, CEO of KPMG's Management Consulting practice in ASEAN.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore and Lawrence
White in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)