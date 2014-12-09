SINGAPORE Dec 9 Singapore Exchange Ltd
had to take the rare step on Tuesday of issuing an
announcement about unusual trading activity in its own shares.
The bourse noted that more than 8 million of its shares had
changed hands during the day, more than four times the 200-day
daily average of 1.5 million. Its share price climbed 3.4
percent to close at S$7.60, its highest since August 2013.
"The company is not aware of any information not previously
announced concerning the company, its subsidiaries or associated
companies which, if known, might explain the unusual trading
activity," it said in a statement.
The exchange's equity business is under pressure due to
falling volumes and technical problems.
Last Wednesday a software error led to the exchange delaying
the start of stock trading by three and a half hours, prompting
criticism from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Jason Neely)