SINGAPORE Dec 9 Singapore Exchange (SGX)
said on Wednesday alerts advising investors to trade
certain stocks with caution would become more targeted,
following criticism of their widespread use.
Currently, so-called "trade with caution" alerts are
automatically generated when trading activity of a share cannot
be explained by any publicly-known factor.
SGX said in a statement the alerts might now contain details
gathered from its review of trading activities in a bid to
provide more information to investors.
The move comes after SGX's regulatory chief said last month
the bourse was reviewing compliance among its listed companies
with corporate governance rules, as it seeks to boost its
credentials as a front-line regulator.
Tan Boon Gin, SGX's chief regulatory officer, last month
also made headlines when he drew attention to the way some
Chinese companies listed on the bourse were reporting sudden
adverse financial changes.
Analysts have in the past criticised SGX's ability to
enforce regulation following a 2013 penny stock crash that hurt
trading volumes.
