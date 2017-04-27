SINGAPORE, April 27 Singapore Exchange's
newly-formed regulatory subsidiary will review whether
companies need to continue filing quarterly results to the
exchange, as part of a strategic review of the bourse's
regulations.
SGX, which has the rare dual role as market operator and
front-line regulator, announced the creation of Singapore
Exchange Regulation Pte Ltd (SGX RegCo) last year to address
potential conflicts between its commercial objectives and
regulatory responsibilities.
"We intend to conduct a strategic review in due course once
the whole board is appointed and running," Tan Cheng Han, who
was appointed as chairman of SGX RegCo last month, told a news
conference on Thursday.
"The eventual goal is not to burden the market with more
rules and regulation," he said.
Tan, a veteran lawyer and former professor of law, declined
to give a time frame for the strategic review.
As part of the review, SGX RegCo will look into whether it
needs to change rules that require companies to file quarterly
results, given the changing regulatory landscape and practices
in other exchanges.
"There have been a lot of concerns over the years about
whether quarterly reporting really is necessary, really adds
much value," Tan said.
"So, let's look at it afresh. Let's understand why it was
introduced and see whether it is still relevant today."
Other areas SGX RegCo will look into include fine tuning the
requirement of a minimum trading price set by the exchange last
year.
Unlike other major financial markets, Singapore does not
have a dedicated securities watchdog. It is regulated by the
central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
SGX RegCo is expected to come out with a report on quarterly
results requirements later this year.
