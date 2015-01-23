WASHINGTON Jan 22 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday granted the Singapore Exchange Ltd the right to provide clients located in the United States direct access to its derivatives trading platform.

The futures and swaps regulator said that Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited (SGX-DT) had shown that the Monetary Authority of Singapore's regulatory regime was comparable to that exercised by the CFTC.

The so-called Order of Registration gave U.S.-based clients direct access to SGX-DT's electronic trading systems for equity index, interest rate, commodity and foreign exchange futures and options contracts.

Separately, the CFTC said it had issued a similar order for Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad for its agricultural commodity, interest rate and security index futures and option contracts. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)