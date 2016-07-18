SINGAPORE, July 18 Shares in Singapore Exchange
Ltd (SGX) were halted on Monday pending a
clarification by the bourse after the Straits Times newspaper
reported market talk that SGX may be planning to set up a
separate unit to house its regulatory functions.
SGX, which suffered its longest trading disruption ever on
Monday, has faced growing calls from brokers and investors to
relinquish its dual role as a regulator and a stock exchange
operator.
SGX said the trading halt was imposed to clarify the
newspaper report and is expected to be lifted after the release
of a full announcement. bit.ly/2a95maL
Unlike other major financial markets, Singapore does not
have a dedicated securities watchdog. Instead SGX is the
front-line regulator and is in turn regulated by the central
bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
