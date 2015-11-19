By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE Nov 19 Singapore Exchange's
executive vice president Bob Caisley, who heads technology
operations and technology solutions delivery, is leaving the
company, people familiar with the matter said.
Caisley, who is part of SGX's executive management and has
been with the bourse for nearly eight years, will relocate to
Europe, they said. He is being replaced by Tinku Gupta, the
bourse's head of market data and access, said the sources, who
declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak
to the media.
Caisley's departure comes after the bourse suffered trading
disruptions late last year and was rebuked by the regulator.
Responding to a query from Reuters, SGX confirmed the moves.
Caisley said he was relocating to Europe for both personal and
professional reasons.
SGX said in June it would invest S$20 million ($14 million)
to improve its technology following the trading disruptions.
The outages, which were caused by a software error and a power
failure, came as the bourse was already grappling with falling
trading volume.
