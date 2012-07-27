SINGAPORE, July 27 Singapore Exchange Ltd
, Asia's second-biggest listed bourse, reported a 23
percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in securities
income as volumes declined on global economic uncertainties.
In a statement after trading hours on Friday, SGX said
global macroeconomic uncertainties will continue to affect
markets.
The Singapore bourse operater reported April-June net profit
of S$61.1 million ($48.85 million), less than the S$79.5 million
a year ago. The latest profit was below the S$67 million average
forecast by five analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The SGX said it will maintain a base dividend of 4 Singapore
cents every quarter.
SGX's CEO Magnus Bocker is facing a conundrum -- how to
boost trading volume and attract large IPOs when global markets
are battling a slump. The exchange has denied it is in merger
talks with London Stock Exchange.
SGX stock has gained about 9 percent so far in 2012, beating
ASX's rise of only 3 percent, while Hong Kong's HKEx's
shares have fallen about 18 percent so far this year.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times index has advanced
about 14 percent so far this year.
($1 = 1.2507 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by
Anshuman Daga)