SINGAPORE Jan 16 Singapore Exchange Ltd , Asia's third-largest listed bourse by market value, reported a nearly 12 percent fall in net profit as weakness in global markets reduced revenue from its core securities business.

SGX said it would remain cautious due to global economic challenges and keep costs under control.

SGX reported October-December net profit of S$65.4 million ($50.55 million), compared with S$74.2 million a year ago when the result was partly hit by transaction costs related to its failed bid for Australia's ASX.

The latest profit figure was above the S$60 million average forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

SGX is seen as a potential bidder for the London Metal Exchange, which could be its second major attempt to do a cross-border deal. Its $8 billion bid to buy rival ASX was blocked by the Australian government earlier last year. . ($1 = 1.2937 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)