SINGAPORE Oct 18 Singapore Exchange Ltd
, Asia's second-largest bourse operator by market
capitalisation, reported a 15 percent drop in quarterly net
profit as stock market volumes fell due to global economic
uncertainties.
Net profit was S$74.3 million ($62 million) in
July-September, below the S$87.5 million earned a year earlier,
SGX said on Thursday. That lagged the S$79 million average
forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.
SGX said daily average traded value fell to S$1.3 billion in
the bourse's first quarter from S$1.6 billion a year earlier but
r o se from S$1.1 billion in the April-June quarter.
Securities market turnover has picked up quarter-on-quarter,
helped by hefty trading in Fraser and Neave, which is
facing a takeover bid from Thai Beverage and its
affiliated group.
Magnus Bocker, SGX's chief executive, said the initial
public offering and bond issuance pipelines remain healthy after
the bourse saw 10 new IPOs and 111 bond issues in its first
quarter.
Shares of SGX have gained about 12 percent so far in 2012,
beating Hong Kong's HKEx, Asia's largest bourse
operator, whose shares have fallen about 2.2 percent.
Australia's ASX, the region's No.3 bourse by market
capitalisation, fell about 1 percent in the same period.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times index has risen
about 16 percent so far this year.
($1 = 1.2163 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by John O'Callaghan)