SINGAPORE Jan 20 Singapore Exchange Ltd's (SGX)
reported a 3 percent fall in its second-quarter net
profit, hurt by lower securities revenue, and said its results
reflected persistent weak market sentiment.
SGX posted a net profit of S$83.7 million ($58 million) for
the quarter ended December compared with S$86.6 million a year
ago.
Securities revenue fell 10 percent to S$46.6 million and
accounted for 24 percent of total revenue, due to a decline in
market activities, it said. Derivatives revenue rose 1 percent
to S$77.6 million.
"The outlook for global markets remains uncertain as market
participants adjust to the recent change in US interest rate
policy, slower growth in China and volatile commodity prices,"
it said in a statement.
($1 = 1.4389 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)