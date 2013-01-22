SINGAPORE Jan 22 Singapore Exchange Ltd
(SGX), Asia's second-largest bourse operator by market
capitalisation, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly net
profit, helped by a strong performance at its derivatives
business.
Net profit was S$76.3 million ($62.12 million) in the
October-December quarter, beating the S$65.4 million earned a
year earlier, SGX said on Tuesday. That just beat the S$75.4
million average forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.
SGX said the daily average traded value rose to S$1.2
billion in the bourse's second quarter from S$1.1 billion a year
earlier, although was just under the S$1.3 billion posted in the
July-September quarter.
The bourse's derivatives business saw an average daily
trading volume of 358,532 contracts, its highest ever for a
quarter and up 30 percent from a year earlier.
"This past quarter, we have seen improved sentiments across
capital markets globally leading to increased volumes," Magnus
Bocker, SGX's chief executive said. "Our IPO and bond listings
volumes remain healthy," he added.
Shares of SGX have had a solid start to 2013, rising around
8 percent so far, although trailing Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd , Asia's largest bourse operator, which
is up 13 percent.
Australia's ASX Ltd, the region's No.3 bourse by
market capitalisation, is up around 7 percent in the same
period.
($1 = 1.2283 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Matt Driskill)