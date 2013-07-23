SINGAPORE, July 23 Singapore Exchange Ltd
reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly profit on
Tuesday, helped by a record year for its derivatives business.
In a statement after trading hours on Tuesday, SGX reported
its best annual performance since 2008, although its numbers
still came in just shy of expectations.
Net profit was S$87.6 million ($69.08 million) in the April
to June quarter, up from the S$61.1 million posted a year ago.
That missed the S$92 million average forecast of five analysts
surveyed by Reuters.
"Looking forward, the need for capital raising and risk
management remains robust in Asia despite uncertain global
economic conditions," the exchange said in its statement.
The bourse's derivatives business saw traded volumes rise 32
percent compared to a year earlier, with a record 100.6 million
contracts traded during the financial year as a whole.
The exchange added that it plans to retain its quarterly
base dividend policy of four cents per share
Shares in SGX, currently Asia's second largest listed bourse
by market value, are up 7 percent so far this year,
outperforming rival Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
which is down more 7 percent.
Australia's ASX Ltd, the region's third biggest
listed exchange, is up 13 percent.
($1 = 1.2609 Singapore dollars)
