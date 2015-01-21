BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
SINGAPORE Jan 21 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) , which has rolled out a slew of measures to boost trading volume, said its quarterly net profit rose 15.5 percent to the highest in more than one year, helped by record derivatives business.
The exchange, which has been grappling with sluggish trading volumes, reported a net profit of S$86.6 million ($65 million) for the second quarter ended December, up from S$75 million a year earlier. This was below the S$88.3 million average forecast of seven analysts polled by Reuters.
Derivatives revenue rose 46 percent to a record S$76.4 million following a 52 percent increase in volumes to 40 million contracts, SGX said in a statement. The derivatives business accounted for 39 percent of operating revenue, while revenue from the securities business slipped 1 percent to S$51.7 million.
"We have accelerated capital investments in our derivatives and fixed income businesses," the exchange's Chief Executive Magnus Bocker said in a statement.
In December, SGX came under fire from the central bank after trading was interrupted for a second time in a month. ($1 = 1.3359 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.