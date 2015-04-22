SINGAPORE, April 22 Singapore Exchange Ltd
met market estimates with a 16.4 percent increase in
quarterly net profit as a 52 percent surge in derivatives
revenue pushed the bourse operator's profit to the highest in
six quarters.
The exchange, which is in the midst of selecting a successor
to current CEO Magnus Bocker over the next few weeks, posted a
net profit of S$88.2 million ($65.66 million) for January-March,
in line with the S$87.6 million average of seven analysts polled
by Reuters.
"As with last quarter, we continue to expect demand for
Asian trading and clearing services, as well as competition to
grow," Bocker said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the
bourse's accelerated investments in derivatives and fixed income
businesses were key pillars to its growth strategy.
SGX is struggling with anemic trading volumes and a
lacklustre IPO market, unlike Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd, which has seen record turnover, helped by a
landmark trading link with China.
Although credited with developing a strong derivatives
business, Bocker's six-year tenure has also been marred by a
drop-off in stock trading volume - hit by scandals that have
called the bourse's regulatory prowess into question as well.
($1 = 1.3433 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)