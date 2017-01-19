SINGAPORE Jan 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd
reported a 5 percent increase in October-December net
profit, helped by a pickup in trading activity but highlighted
challenges from slowing Asian economies.
The exchange posted a second-quarter net profit of S$88.3
million ($61.9 million) compared with the S$85.9 million average
estimated by four analysts and S$83.7 million reported a year
ago. Total revenue edged up 3 percent to S$199.6 million.
"Our results this past quarter reflect higher levels of
market activities compared to a year ago as the conclusion of
the U.S. Presidential Election and clarity on interest rates
environment brought participants back to the market," Chief
Executive Loh Boon Chye said in a statement on Thursday.
SGX has taken many steps to shore up market liquidity and
also strengthened its regulatory framework after a penny-stocks
crash in 2013 battered investor confidence, but faces a tough
task to improve equities trading volume.
($1 = 1.4260 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)