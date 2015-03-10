By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 10 The Singapore Exchange (SGX)
is in preliminary talks to be part of a regional
rubber exchange that would bring together the top three
producing nations, industry sources said.
SGX held a meeting late last month with the International
Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC), an industry body comprising
Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, which together produce 70
percent of the world's rubber.
The meeting came three months after ITRC said it was
studying a plan to set up a regional exchange to facilitate
hedging and easy trade for the different rubber grades, amid a
tumble in prices of the commodity to 5-year lows.
SGX, whose SICOM futures contract is already the
benchmark for the TSR20 rubber grade, has proposed several
models for the regional exchange, including connecting commodity
exchanges in the three countries to its platform to provide
integrated trading, clearing and delivery, said a source with
direct knowledge of the matter.
Another proposed option is to operate individual trading
venues and use SGX's clearing and delivery mechanism, added the
source, who did not wish to be named as the talks are private.
However, the sources said it was possible for the three
producing countries to start their own platform, without
involving SGX.
"The producing countries could look for ways to cooperate
with SGX because it already has a thriving rubber market and the
infrastructure," said the first source.
SGX was not immediately available for comment.
No final decision on the regional exchange has been made
yet, though the industry group had said in November that it was
looking to launch the bourse in 18 months.
ITRC would prefer to wait until a study, led by UK-based
consultancy LMC International, on the viability of such a
regional exchange is completed, said a Malaysian official
present at the February meeting.
It was not clear if anyone outside of the top three
producers and SGX had made proposals to join ITRC's proposed
regional bourse.
Apart from SGX's SICOM contract, the other established
rubber contracts are traded on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange and
Shanghai Futures Exchange.
"We haven't discussed yet when exactly we will meet with SGX
again but from earlier talks we agreed that we should definitely
meet again in the coming months," said Yiam Thavarorit, chief
executive of the International Rubber Consortium Ltd, part of
ITRC.
(Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur and
Kaweewit Kaewjinda in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)