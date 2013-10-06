SINGAPORE Oct 6 Trading in Singapore-listed
Blumont Group Ltd, LionGold Corp Ltd and
Asiasons Capital Ltd will resume on Monday, the
Singapore Exchange said on Sunday.
But the stocks will become "designated securities" and
subject to various restrictions, the exchange said.
Under Singapore rules, SGX may declare a listed or quoted
security to be a "designated security" if it thinks there has
been manipulation of the security or excessive speculation.
The Singapore bourse operator suspended trading in the three
companies after a plunge in their share prices on Friday
morning. Blumont saw its shares slump 56 percent in less than
one hour.
SGX said traders will be barred from short-selling the
shares of Blumont, which has diversified businesses, gold miner
LionGold or investment firm Asiasons.
Those buying the shares will have to make cash payments when
their orders are executed, SGX added.
"SGX will continue to monitor the trading of these
designated securities and review the circumstances in due
course," it said.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim, editing by William Hardy)