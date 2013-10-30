(Corrects paragraph 3, replacing "by" with "why")
SINGAPORE Oct 30 Singapore Exchange Ltd
, under scrutiny for its market controls after a penny
stock crash this month, said on Wednesday a plunge in the share
price of small-cap company Sky One Holdings Ltd was
not due to disorderly trading.
Shares in Sky One, valued at S$149 million ($120 million) on
Friday, fell as much 91.5 percent on Monday before trading was
halted. SGX had queried the company on the price fall and Sky
One said it was not aware of any "possible explanation" behind
the price move.
The plunge in Sky One's shares prompted many brokers to set
trading curbs on it this week, the Business Times newspaper
reported on Wednesday. The newspaper also asked why SGX had not
curbed trading in Sky One as it had done in three other stocks
after steep price falls.
"In the case of Sky One, SGX's review of the circumstances
revealed no threat to fair, orderly and transparent trading.
Hence, no suspension occurred," the exchange said in a statement
on Wednesday.
SGX's ability to regulate the market came under scrutiny
this month after sudden price declines in Blumont Group Ltd
, LionGold Corp, and Asiasons Capital Ltd
following huge run-ups earlier in the year.
"In the case of Blumont, Asiasons and LionGold, SGX's review
showed disorderliness in the market, and lack of transparency
which could also threaten the fairness of trading," SGX said.
Sky One's shares declined on Tuesday and Wednesday. Through
a reverse takeover announced over a year ago, Sky One aims to
transform itself into an Indonesia-focused coal mining company
from a logistics firm.
($1 = 1.2391 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Miral Fahmy)