* Derivatives trading weakens as risk-aversion kicks in
* IPO listings on Singapore exchange at record lows
* AGM on Wednesday an opportunity for new CEO to clarify
strategy
By Anshuman Daga and Saikat Chatterjee
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 22 The new head of
Singapore Exchange Ltd, which was hit hard in its
derivatives trading by China's economic slowdown, could face his
toughest questions yet at an annual shareholders' meeting on
Wednesday as pressure mounts to find new sources of revenue.
Trading in one of the exchange's key futures contracts for
Chinese shares has slumped by nearly three-fourths from a record
high hit in early July, Thomson Reuters data shows, at a time
when its derivatives business has been growing and contributes a
rising share of its revenue.
"Singapore and other exchanges will have to do some serious
thinking and look at other sources to boost revenues as offshore
China-focused derivatives have had their day in the sun," said a
derivatives strategist at a U.S. bank in Hong Kong.
Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye, known for his close ties with
financial institutions at home, took the helm at the Singapore
exchange in mid-July from Magnus Bocker, who over five years
built the derivatives business into the main source of revenue
for the exchange.
In the runup to a July stock market crash in China, the
exchange had benefited from growing demand for futures and
options contracts covering China and other Asian economies.
China's decision to restrict trading of onshore future contracts
following a market rout drove additional business to Singapore,
where the volume of trading in China-linked futures rose to
record highs.
But that trend is already fading as investors become
increasingly concerned about China's economic outlook.
Trading in the Singapore-listed FTSE China A50 front-month
futures, a proxy for China's main CSI300 share
index, peaked at a record 4.1 million contracts in the first
week of July, only to collapse to around 1.1 million as of last
week, as investors become increasingly concerned about the
Chinese economy.
Stock listings are also anaemic. Singapore equity offerings
have fallen 65 percent so far in 2015 and totalled just $1.9
billion, on track to be the lowest nine-month period since 2003,
data showed. So far this year, there hasn't been a single
initial public offering on Singapore's main board. Hong Kong, in
contrast, attracted a near record number of IPOs in the runup to
the Chinese market crash.
The Singapore exchange is relying increasingly on its
derivatives revenue, which soared 42 percent in the year to
end-June and accounted for 38 percent of total revenue, against
30 percent the previous year. Revenues from its securities
business fell 8 percent and made up 27 percent of the total.
Investors will be watching for Boon Chye's response to the
challenges, although his options were seen limited.
"The market is waiting to see what Boon Chye's impression of
the challenge is or the opportunities for him are," David Smith,
head of corporate governance at Aberdeen Asset Management Asia,
one of the top 20 investors in SGX, told Reuters.
"I don't think anyone should be looking to Boon Chye to
turbocharge growth because when you are running an exchange, you
are sort of largely dependent on the market participants for
that."
