SINGAPORE, June 24 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) will invest S$20 million ($15 million) to beef up its technology infrastructure and will also temporarily refrain from raising securities and derivatives fees after suffering trading disruptions late last year.

The disruptions drew criticism from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city-state's central bank and the SGX's regulator. The technology investment and freeze on fees announced on Wednesday are the bourse's response to the events.

A software error led SGX to open the bourse three-and-a-half hours late in December. The delay followed a Nov. 5 power failure that halted stocks and derivatives trading, prompting the MAS to brand the lapse "unacceptable".

The SGX then set up a committee comprising four board directors independent of the exchange's management. This was assisted by independent consultants such as IBM to review SGX's crisis management and crisis communications during the incident.

"The lesson learnt is that the test scenario can be even more robust and take into consideration some of these new recommendations," Quah Wee Ghee, chairman of the committee, told a news conference.

This month, SGX named veteran banker Loh Boon Chye as its chief executive to lead a revival in the bourse's fortunes as it grapples with falling trading volume. CEO Magnus Bocker is leaving after five and a half years at SGX.

SGX said on Wednesday its risk management team will now have oversight of its business continuity function instead of the technology division.

"SGX will also implement a moratorium on any increase to securities and derivatives market fees. This moratorium will only be lifted when SGX has satisfied MAS that it has met its obligations under MAS' directive," SGX said. ($1 = 1.3423 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)