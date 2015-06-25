(Repeats item issued late Wednesday, with no change to text)

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, June 24 The Singapore stock exchange (SGX) said on Wednesday it would invest S$20 million ($15 million) to improve its technology after suffering trading disruptions late last year, and will not raise trading fees for the time being.

Singapore Exchange Ltd was rebuked by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city-state's central bank and the SGX's regulator, over the two disruptions which were caused by a software error and a power failure.

The outages came as the bourse was already grappling with falling trading volumes. SGX said on Wednesday it would not raise trading fees for the time being. Officials said that SGX was previously looking to restructure post-trade fees this year.

A software error forced the bourse to open three-and-a-half hours late on Dec. 3. It followed a power failure on Nov. 5 that halted stocks and derivatives trading for hours, a lapse MAS called "unacceptable".

SGX set up a committee comprising four board directors independent of the exchange's management to look into the disruption and the committee was assisted by independent consultants.

"The lesson learnt is that the test scenario can be even more robust and take into consideration some of these new recommendations," Quah Wee Ghee, the committee's chairman, told a news conference attended by 10 senior SGX officials.

While Singapore is the biggest centre in Asia for foreign exchange trading and has seen strong growth as a derivatives centre, the average daily value of shares traded on its bourse trails far behind rivals in Hong Kong and Tokyo and is less than that of Thailand's stock market.

To lead a business revival, SGX named veteran banker Loh Boon Chye as its new chief executive this month. CEO Magnus Bocker is leaving after five and a half years at SGX.

SGX said on Wednesday its risk management team will now have oversight of its business continuity function instead of the technology group.

"SGX will also implement a moratorium on any increase to securities and derivatives market fees. This moratorium will only be lifted when SGX has satisfied MAS that it has met its obligations under MAS' directive," SGX said.

MAS ordered SGX to improve its technology risk management.

"Financial institutions have the responsibility to ensure the resilience of their technological systems. MAS takes a serious view of the incidents and will require SGX to improve its technology risk management," Ong Chong Tee, deputy managing director, financial supervision at MAS, said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3423 Singapore dollars) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Susan Fenton)