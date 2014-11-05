SINGAPORE Nov 5 Singapore Exchange Ltd said its securities market will reopen at 1715 local time (0915 GMT), and remain open for a minimum 30 minutes of continuous trading.

Trading on both securities and derivatives markets of SGX was halted about two hours ago for connectivity issues, the exchange has said.

The stock market normally closes at 1700 local time.

