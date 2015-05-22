SINGAPORE May 22 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
and China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange plan to
collaborate on developing commodities markets, the SGX said on
Friday.
The two exchanges signed a memorandum of understanding to
collaborate in areas including development of new commodity
derivative products, it said in a statement.
SGX's derivatives business has been booming, becoming the
largest contributor to its revenue, while its equity business
struggles. The exchange already clears more than 90 percent of
globally traded iron ore swaps.
Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange is one of four futures
exchanges in China, trading mainly agricultural products.
"ZCE (Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange) and SGX have
complementary product categories," said Zhang Fan, chairman of
the Chinese exchange. "By working more closely together, both
exchanges can leverage each other's strengths to expand, promote
and facilitate the development of both markets."
