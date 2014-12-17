Fitch: Kenya's Fiscal Plan Suggests Shifting Policy Stance
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) The fiscal targets in Kenya's
recent Budget
Statement suggest a shift away from strongly expansionary fiscal
policy, Fitch
Ratings says. The impact on Kenya's sovereign credit profile
will depend on the
authorities' ability to deliver ambitious revenue increases and
keep control of
spending in an election year.
On 30 March, Finance Minister Henry Rotich delivered the FY18
budget covering
the fiscal yea