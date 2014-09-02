BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q1 EPS $0.61
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share
Sept 2 Shanghai Duolun Industry Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to sell 30 percent stake in a Nanchang-based real estate development firm for 107.3 million yuan(17.45 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vHPheZ
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017