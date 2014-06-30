BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium Q1 rental income € 12.9 million
* Rental income for the first quarter 2017 amounted to € 12.9 million (2016: € 12.3 million)
June 30 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 500 million yuan ($80.56 million)to set up a fund with partners aimed at property-related investments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nVHnpK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2062 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Rental income for the first quarter 2017 amounted to € 12.9 million (2016: € 12.3 million)
* Signed a term loan contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen on April 20