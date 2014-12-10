BRIEF-Chilean retailer Cencosud says to end ADR listing
* Chilean retailer cencosud says to end ADR listing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)
Dec 10 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 41.3 percent stake in Jovian Property Group for 435.3 million yuan ($70.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1363eYR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1763 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, 2017, Douglas A. Kessler resigned from his position as president of company