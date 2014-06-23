Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
June 23 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to increase 90-110 percent from 295 million yuan ($47.51 million) a year earlier mainly on better tourism, media businesses
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pth5gR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* shareholders approve to sell co's share in Cheecky Monkeys Management Services LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: