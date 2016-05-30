BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Says it gets China Food and Drug Administration's approval for its eslicarbazepine acetate and pills' clinic trial
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA