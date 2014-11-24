BRIEF-China Fortune Land signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
Nov 24 Shanghai Wanye Enterprises Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan (244.47 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1y6MSdN
* Says preliminary Q1 net profit down 52.2 percent y/y at 404.8 million yuan ($58.80 million)