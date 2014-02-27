Feb 27 Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd

* Says 2013 preliminary net profit down 44.1 percent y/y at 3.59 billion yuan ($586.14 million)

* Says profit down as economic slowdown and weak demand led to decrease in coal prices

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cex27v

($1 = 6.1248 Chinese yuan)