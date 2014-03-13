(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
March 13 The last place you'd expect to discover
a map to navigate the future of the content-advertising
landscape would be a book about the golden age of radio. But
damn it all to hell, there it is on the concluding 12 pages of
Cynthia B. Meyers' new book, "A Word From Our Sponsor: Admen,
Advertising, and the Golden Age of Radio."
Not to discourage you from reading Meyers' first 281 pages
about the co-evolution of broadcasting and advertising before
excavating her new media insights, but this is one of those
books that demands to be read backwards - conclusion first,
historical arguments and research later. In Meyers' view,
advertising is not something appended to radio and TV broadcasts
or shimmied into the pages of newspapers and magazines.
Advertising has been both the dog wagging the tail and the tail
wagging the dog, sometimes occupying points in between, its
symbiotic relationship with popular media forever ebbing and
cresting. And while the past never predicts the future, this
book gives readers a peak around the media future's corner.
The commercial Web that permeates our culture today was
revolutionary because it allowed news and entertainment content
to migrate from the lockdown of the radio and TV networks, as
well as from print. But that migration was already in progress
when the first banner ad (for AT&T) ran on Hotwire.com in late
1994. A decade before, cable had given advertisers new venues to
place their TV bets, and VCRs (and later DVRs) gave viewers the
power to time-shift and edit ads out of their consumption. The
advent of videotape and discs further liberated audiences from
advertising's hold.
The break-up of the old three TV networks hegemony was
accelerated by the emergence of digitized online distribution
platforms for news and entertainment. Audiences - once prisoners
of their living rooms - could now partake of the media menu
anywhere they toted a mobile device.
Always nimble in the face of change, advertisers coped with
the transitions by doing more of what they were doing in the
first place. They purchased ad-space near the very most popular
content (Super Bowl, Olympics, top-rated shows) to maximize each
ad's reach and also placed more of their ads near specialized
content (travel, cars, beauty, fashion, home and design, food,
finance, sports) where the ad message might more predictably be
turned into a purchase. Where airtime turned cheap, advertisers
created infomercials, those deceptive ads clothed in the video
grammar of news or entertainment. As new platforms like the Web
and mobile arrived, advertisers adjusted their pitches
accordingly.
The increasing ability of the audience to avoid ads - even
block them on the Web - has pressed some advertisers to purchase
space near the audience's "intent" to make a purchase, such as
Web pages served by Google and Bing in response to such search
queries as "cheap flights to Los Angeles" and "vintage Howdy
Doody dolls." As search engines learn more about you, they
reliably serve ads for things you only half-knew you wanted.
Other advertisers have sought to nullify ad-avoidance by
fusing their messages directly into content - essentially
creating ads that can't be avoided. Known within the industry by
such euphemisms as "sponsored content," "native advertising,"
"content marketing" and "branded content," they have now been
embraced by nearly all Web publishers, including the Wall Street
Journal and the New York Times.
But these newfangled advertorials have multiple antecedents
in media history. This bastard form was so pervasive in late
nineteenth-century newspapers that the journalist Charles A.
Dana campaigned against them: "Let every advertisement appear as
an advertisement; no sailing under false colors." At the turn of
the century came such advertorials as the Michelin Guides and
Jell-O recipe books, which encouraged the purchase of a product
by providing a playbook for its consumption. Later came the
oblique integration of advertising into entertainment, as radio
and TV shows named themselves after their sponsors (Kraft Music
Hall and Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre) or they subtly
placed products, such as cars and other goods, into the stories
of programs in exchange for money.
In recent months, Madison Avenue's ambitions to integrate
advertising into content more deeply than mere sponsored content
running alongside editorial has gathered speed, as these Ad Age
and New York Times pieces from December indicate. "The goal is
to transform prosaic product advertising, which consumers can
now easily avoid or ignore, into compelling content they deem
informative or entertaining," the Times reported late last year.
"There is a furor on the buy side," Forbes chief executive
officer Mike Perlis told Ad Age last year. "The buyers are all
asking for sponsored content." What the buyers want is
advertising content that stands independent of any buttressing
by a publication, a Web site or a show. By doing so, they hope
to disintermediate the old - and now destabilized - business
model in which journalists and song-and-dance-men attracted the
audience and then sold it off to ad-men who constructed the
corporations' commercial pitches. In this new world that
advertisers and their clients envision, the message won't
interrupt the news and entertainment - it will be the news and
entertainment. Eyes won't avoid it because from the ground up,
it will be designed to grab and hold them.
As Meyers' history reveals, the struggle between advertisers
and news-entertainment creators is a longitudinal one, with
dominance tipping back and forth. What the Web affords the
advertising industrial complex is the same thing it affords
aspiring content creators - an unlimited frontier on which they
can stake their flags without asking anybody's permission.
Reading Meyers, you begin to appreciate how fluid the
advertising business is, sometimes demanding complete control
from networks and publishers, sometimes retreating from the
public eye to avoid associating itself with the networks or
entertainers who might embarrass the corporate client. The
advertising industry's flexibility and willingness to experiment
with media forms makes Meyers predict that it will find a way to
turn the current media turmoil to its benefit.
I'm no media purist. Like Meyers, I appreciate that
advertising has never stood outside news creation. Without
advertising, the daily newspaper, the news broadcast, the news
magazine and news on the Web would scarcely exist. One of the
things that has prevented advertisers and their clients from
controlling the whole ball of wax in the past has been the sheer
capital costs of building out a newspaper - its presses,
circulation, ad sales, news collection, etc. But the
affordability of Web, which has benefited such new entrants as
Gawker, Business Insider, BuzzFeed, Vox and the rest, will also
benefit advertisers and their clients. If the advertising
industrial complex masters editorial creation in a future media
season - becoming such a big dog that it needs no tail to wag -
old news hands might come to regard the era in which gobs of
sponsored content propped up ailing news properties as "the good
old days."
"Advertising, like any 'culture industry' or 'media
industry,' is in the business of converting audience attention
into profit," Meyers writes. The battle royale for media
supremacy will soon be engaged. But rather than pit old media
against new, or even BuzzFeed vs. Gawker, it will pit the
sharpies of the advertising industry - who know more about
attention and profit than us all - against everybody else.
(Jack Shafer)