(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
June 5 You know that annoying guy in the office
who steps on all of your punch lines? Who deflates with a
concise quip the shaggy dog stories you're trying to tell? Well,
that buttinski has taken his act to Twitter where, under the
username SavedYouAClick, he's razoring the guts out of the often
misleading and exploitative click-bait tweets posted by
Huffington Post, Vice, Mashable, Cosmopolitan, Business Insider,
TMZ, Drudge Report, and others designed to drive you to their
stories.
Unlike the guy in your office, SavedYouAClick doesn't annoy,
he delights. His interruptions on Twitter are pure public
service. His method is simple: grab a publication's tweet that
links to one of its stories - such as this one on Wednesday from
BusinessWeek, "How China's government is erasing the memory of
the Tiananmen Square massacre" - and then retweet it with an
appropriate click-saving comment. How is China erasing the
Tiananmen memory? "By pretending it never happened."
Other recent click-busters from the SavedYouAClick stream:
Adjust brightness, contrast, etc. RT @HuffingtonPost:
Instagram introduces 10 new features that will take your photos
to the next level
Meeting with Al Sharpton. RT @TMZ: What is NBA commissioner,
Adam Silver, doing to prevent another Donald Sterling debacle?
Money. RT @HuffingtonPost: Married couples fight over THIS
more than anything else
Star Wars @ELLEmagazine: Whoa...HUGE news for Lupita!
It's addictive and bad for you. RT @ezraklein: The case for
treating sugar like a drug:
Run by sole proprietor Jake Beckman, SavedYouAClick performs
real-time press criticism by highlighting and ridiculing the
mendacious ways publishers use social media. There's no magic to
the Beckman formula, he says in an interview. "I look for tweets
that are misleading phrased or stated as a question," he says.
Then, if he judges the article and the tweet to be part of a
gaseous click-bait conspiracy, he retweets with his pithy
summary. His duty, he says, is to save readers from wasting
time.
This week, when CNET paired its tweet, "So iOS 8 appears to
be jailbreakable but ," with a link to its coverage of Apple's
product announcements, Beckman issued a terse, click-killing
retweet to put the issue straight: "it hasn't been jailbroken
yet." When Business Insider's Twitter account attempted to
entice with, "A former Navy SEAL explains how to escape a
dangerous situation," Beckman distilled from the piece its
essence: "Run away. Fast."
Beckman, 25, launched SavedYouAClick as a personal side
project in the beginning of May, has tweeted from it about 300
times, and counts more than 68,000 (and climbing) followers. He
previously worked at ABC News and Bloomberg TV before moving to
RebelMouse, which produces a content management system - CMS -
for websites, where he labors today. Unlike the mediajammers at
HuffPoSpoilers and Upworthy Spoiler, who devote their debunking
to just one site, Beckman polices about 100 publications'
official Twitter feeds, a number that is growing. If I were half
as conscientious as Beckman about not wasting your time, I would
not have written this piece and instead pointed you to Lucia
Moses' recent Digiday round-up of the click-bait killers. But I
have a family to feed.
You could call SavedYouAClick anti-social-media, but Beckman
avoids the cheap shot just to land a joke. He specializes in
flat-affect humor to land his punches. And he directs his ire at
tweets, not headlines, noting that not all headlines that
contain a question mark are suspect. The top story about Bowe
Bergdahl on Page One of Wednesday's New York Times - which asks,
"Can G.I. Be Tied to 6 Lost Lives? Facts Are Murky" - is a
fitting use of a query in a headline, Beckman says. His genuine
target is the specious tweet to the half-baked article that
makes you wish the Web had never been invented.
Beckman has yet to hear directly from the click-baiters, but
some are confessing in public. The Huffington Post UK proved the
Web's capacity to eat itself on Tuesday with this semi-literate
tweet: "Fed up of clickbait headlines? Follow the Twitter
account @SavedYouAClick." Although the HuffPoUK tweet is stated
as a question, it links to a worthy six-sentence HuffPoUK
article that confesses SavedYouAClick is wise to the click-bait
artists, and includes numerous examples of the practice from
Beckman's site (including ones from HuffPo).
"Shouty, flashy, potentially misleading journalism is
nothing new," Beckman says, comparing what publishers do with
their Twitter feeds to newsboys touting headlines on street
corners in an earlier era. He's right. So don't be a chump,
follow SavedYouAClick and spend those unused clicks on something
more worthy of your time. The Web is only as stupid as you are.
