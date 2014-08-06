(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
Aug 6 "Don't be evil" - the first sentence of
Google's "Code of Conduct" - has served as the technology
company's corporate motto since its earliest days. But given
Google's role in the arrest late last month of a Houston man on
child pornography charges, perhaps we've been misreading it.
Perhaps the motto is aimed at its customers, as in, "Don't you
be evil or we'll have you busted."
Google, obviously, isn't the first Internet company to alert
investigators of a user who might be transmitting or be in
possession of child pornography images. Since the late 1990s,
the law has required service providers to report apparent
violations of child pornography laws. In 2004, for example, AOL
provided a tip that resulted in a child pornography conviction.
In 2007, Yahoo took similar action that helped earn a child
pornography defendant a 16-year sentence. So far, the courts
have rejected Fourth Amendment challenges to these prosecutions,
and are likely to continue to do so. No credible sources have
appeared to denounce the prosecutions as overkill, and I doubt
if any will.
The Houston bust, in which John Henry Skillern allegedly
sent explicit images of a young girl to a friend via email,
comes a year after Google Chief Legal Officer David Drummond
renewed his company's commitment, which he dated to 2006, to
expunge child pornography from the Web and identify its
traffickers. As the company's email policies state, "Google has
a zero-tolerance policy against child sexual abuse imagery. If
we become aware of such content, we will report it to the
appropriate authorities. "
In its efforts, Google has funded groups that search for the
images and, with other companies, has built a shared database of
digital fingerprints (via "hashing") of the images. These
fingerprints allow Google and other companies, such as Microsoft
and Facebook, to "trawl" accounts for apparent violations of the
child pornography laws. The hashing technology, it should be
noted, is only as reliable as the database. If you were to
create new child pornography this afternoon and load it on to
the Web, Google's algorithms would not automatically detect it
as child pornography until somebody identified it, fingerprinted
it, and fed it to the database.
Google assuages users who worry it might be scouring their
Gmail accounts for evidence of other potential crimes. It told
Business Insider this week it does not do that - even though its
updated-in-April terms of service leave it plenty of latitude to
glean whatever it likes from your account. "Our automated
systems analyze your content (including emails)," the terms of
service state. "This analysis occurs as the content is sent,
received, and when it is stored."
Still, you're not likely to get turned in by Google or other
providers for sharing recipes for meth or bombs. At least not
any time soon. Yet the civil-liberties paranoid - and who among
us is not one, thanks to the National Security Agency
revelations? - frets anyway. It was inevitable that the
all-seeing eyes of the search giants, which excel at locating
tiny specks of information hidden beneath terabytes of data,
would also perfect ways of cataloging forbidden, illegal content
and ratting-out those who transmit it.
Luckily for us, child pornography is just about the only
information forbidden by our laws (for purposes of brevity, I'm
ignoring the legal prohibitions against spilling nuclear secrets
and sharing signals intelligence). But as we continue to
digitize the most intimate details of our lives and send them to
the clouds for storage, we will become ever more vulnerable to
the scrutiny of the companies and the governments who control
the switches. Should a moral panic generated by another
9/11-style attack, an epidemic, or a natural disaster sweep
through our culture, who is to say that the tools being
perfected to apprehend aficionados of child pornography won't be
turned on the rest of us? And it's not just the big data of
lives that needs protection. If nothing else, the Snowden
revelations have sensitized us to how revealing even the
seemingly innocuous meta-data generated phone calls can be.
Like cannibals, murderers, pedophiles and rapists, child
pornographers - and customers of child pornography - constitute
the worst of the human worst. They are the exemplars of the
retrograde. Our natural impulse will always be to use whatever
means, legal or technological, to expose and punish such
unrepentant deviants.
Today, I'm fine with Web companies using scanning technology
to uncover those who trade in child pornography. But the powers
conjured up out of universal abhorrence have a way of spinning
out of control, leading us to commit immoral acts in our pursuit
of morality. It wasn't that long ago that marrying across racial
lines was a crime. Or that homosexual acts were punished by law.
Or that pot smokers were jailed for decades. Or property
covenants prevented Jews from buying properties. Should the
current powers thrown at the child pornographers not be judged
to work, it's inevitable that otherwise rational people will
start calling for stronger security measures - maybe banning
anonymity and forcing everybody to carry government-issued
Internet licenses? - to end the current scourge.
The old legal cliché holds that bad facts make bad law. To
that I'd add this codicil: Bad guys make bad law, too.
(Jack Shafer)