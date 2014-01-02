(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
Jan 2 Of course the New York Times editorial
page wants clemency or, at the very least, a generous plea
bargain for National Security Agency contractor turned
super-leaker Edward Snowden! The news pages of the New York
Times have directly benefited from top-secret leaks from Snowden
to break stories since last August, when the paper acquired a
cache of his NSA material from the Guardian. (The Guardian
published its own "pardon for Snowden" editorial today.) In
urging leniency for Snowden, the Times editorial page is urging
leniency for a specific news-pages source, which the editorial
doesn't directly state. If that doesn't define enlightened
self-interest, nothing does.
The Times editorial page operates independently from the
Times news operation, so I'm not suggesting that Executive
Editor Jill Abramson instructed Editorial Page Editor Andrew
Rosenthal what to write. But on this score, she probably didn't
even have to stifle the urge. For the last decade, the news side
has been breaking stories about warrantless surveillance by the
NSA, a secret bank-data surveillance program, and, via
WikiLeaks, the war logs from Iraq and Afghanistan and the U.S.
diplomatic cables. The editorial page has lectured the
government on its overreach and incompetence in the security
realm. Abramson and Rosenthal, who report to the same publisher,
obviously harmonize on this score. Even if they didn't, it's
unlikely in the extreme that a Times editorial would ever call
for a Times news-side source to be seated in a Judas Cradle as
punishment for leaking to the press.
Did I say unlikely in the extreme? Allow me to reverse my
course. Not every editorial page is buckled to its news pages.
Take the Washington Post for example.
Last summer, a few days after the Post published its first
news stories based on the Snowden files, the paper's editorial
page took a hard line on Snowden, surmising on June 11 that "If
there is a scandal here, it may be that a government contractor
of Mr. Snowden's status had access to so much highly classified
material." By July 1, the paper was literally editorializing for
the government to do everything possible to plug the leaks and
for Snowden to surrender to U.S. authorities. At the same time,
the paper's reporters, led by Barton Gellman, were sluicing
those very secrets into the Post's news pages and continue to do
so. Just before Christmas, Gellman published on the Post's Page
One a flattering Q&A with the leaker. The harmony between the
editorial and news sides, which I posit as a given at the Times,
seems dead at the Post. The anti-Snowden editorials may have
softened since the summer, but they still aren't vectoring
toward any call for clemency.
You could ridicule the Times editorial for wild, wishful
thinking had Rick Ledgett, a top NSA official in charge of the
Snowden damage-assessment task force, not also entertained the
idea of amnesty on 60 Minutes three weeks ago. "It's worth
having a conversation about," said Ledgett, who is expected to
be the agency's next No. 2 official. "I would need assurances
that the remainder of the data could be secured and my bar for
those assurances would be very high." Ledgett insisted his
statement represented a "personal view" - as if top NSA
officials expecting promotions are allowed to share their
"personal views" about national security on national TV. Was he
expressing the agency's powerlessness to contain future leaks of
the 1.7 million documents Snowden's now believed to have stolen,
and trial ballooning the possibility of a deal, or was he gaming
Snowden, as I conjectured at the time?
Newspaper editorials, in my view, rarely have any impact on
the real world. They exist to lend the oversized egos of
publishers and owners a sense of power over politicians,
politics, and public policy. But sometimes, just sometimes, an
editorial can make a difference by adding velocity to an idea
already in motion. By publishing its 1,100-word editorial, the
Times fills the clemency cup that a top NSA official lathed into
being before a television audience. Any criticism of the Times,
for promoting clemency, need also address Ledgett's very public
offer of the same with Snowden. His discussion of amnesty on 60
Minutes was about as subtle as a pick-up line shouted across a
singles bar at closing time.
I can almost see the words forming on ABC News White House
correspondent Jon Karl's lips as he stands to ask a question at
President Obama's next news conference: "Mr. President, the New
York Times has editorialized in favor of clemency for Edward
Snowden. A top NSA official also publicly explored the
possibility of amnesty for Snowden on 60 Minutes. What terms
would you propose for a Snowden deal?"
The president will duck. He'll have to duck. But some sort
of Snowden deal is still in play.
"The government knows where to find us if they want to have
a productive conversation about resolutions that don't involve
Edward Snowden behind bars," Snowden legal adviser Ben Wizner
told the Post's Gellman last week.
The next move belongs to Obama.
(Jack Shafer)