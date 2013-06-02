(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Jack Shafer
June 2 The Washington journalism establishment,
which allows federal officials to go off the record every minute
on the minute, got a little picky this week after Attorney
General Eric H. Holder Jr. invited reporters and editors over
for an off-the-record meeting about the Department of Justice's
handling of the investigations of national security leaks to Fox
News Channel and the Associated Press.
New York Times Executive Editor Jill Abramson sent her pithy
regrets: "We will not be attending the session at DOJ. It isn't
appropriate for us to attend an off-the-record meeting with the
attorney general. Our Washington bureau is aggressively covering
the department's handling of leak investigations at this time."
The AP sent a similar snub, as did CNN, McClatchy Newspapers,
the Huffington Post, CBS News, NBC News, Reuters and Fox News.
"If the government wants to justify its pursuit of
journalists, they ought to do it in public," McClatchy's James
Asher said.
What made the face-off so delicious was the way it pitted
two self-righteous and pompous entities against each other. On
the one side, you've got the government, which wanted to keep
secret the thinking behind its devious, but legal, series of
subpoenas and search warrants directed at journalists, while
still blabbing about it. On the other, the press, which swoons
for these sorts of sit-downs as long as the meeting isn't public
knowledge, because such revelations makes them look like
suck-ups and collaborators, which they can be.
Had Holder stealthily invited a couple of bureau chiefs and
editors over to his place for afternoon cookies and milk to ask
for their help in getting out of his PR pickle, of appearing
anti-press, I'm sure most would have obliged him and maintained
the requested omertà. But that wasn't the attorney general's
strategy. In order to relieve the anti-Holder political pressure
the press has exerted in the past two weeks and the calls from
several corners for his resignation, Holder needed to publicize
the soiree. The purpose of the meeting was not to explain or
apologize or promise to change Department of Justice policy. The
purpose of the meeting was to have a meeting, and to begin a
"dialogue" with the press over its "concerns" so the press would
give Holder some breathing room.
Exactly who was using whom still needs to be sorted out. Was
Holder exploiting the press by pretending to seek its counsel,
or was the press boosting its own status by telling Holder to
shove his off-the-record invitation? One Twitter user almost
untangled the weave of hypocrisy with this succinct sentence:
"Journos decline a secret talk w/ #DOJ about how DOJ can best
respect & protect journos' rights to secret talks."
Because the press is too decentralized to congeal into an
effective cartel, the Department of Justice found another way to
make its hour-long Thursday afternoon get-together happen.
Journalists from the Washington Post, Politico, the Wall
Street Journal, New York's Daily News and the New Yorker agreed
to attend, and Holder whispered into their ears his minor words
of remorse. How do we know what Holder whispered if the meeting
was off the record, which literally means the information can't
be shared? Because the Department of Justice relented, allowing
the press to "describe what occurred during the meeting in
general terms," as the Washington Post's coverage put it.
(Additional meetings like yesterday's are planned for the
near future, and given that they're no longer off the record you
can expect more news organizations to attend. My employer,
Reuters, citing the changed ground rules, sent representatives
to a session today.)
The Washington Post's news account of yesterday's meeting,
which cites "participants" as its sources, finds Holder
"acknowledging criticism" that his department had grown too
aggressive. Acknowledging criticism is not the same as agreeing,
of course, as all passive-aggressive adepts know.
The Post story continues to explain Holder's "broad
commitment" to "update internal guidelines," as if antiquated
guidelines were the problem and a new review the solution. But
the existing guidelines are fine. Self-imposed and observed by
both Democratic and Republican administrations, the current
Department of Justice guidelines remind attorneys general to
walk "en pointe" whenever contemplating the subpoena of
information from journalists or the issuance of search warrants.
Fine-tuning the guidelines won't protect reporters and their
sources as long as the attorney general still goes wild with
subpoenas and search warrants in leak investigations, as Holder
did in the Fox News case and his deputy, James Cole, did in the
AP case. Politico reported that "Holder stopped short of
offering any concrete changes to the guidelines."
As for a "shield law" to protect the press, to which Holder
and President Barack Obama have lent so much lip service, allow
me to direct you to an authority on that topic, journalist
Matthew Cooper. Cooper, who fought all the way to the Supreme
Court a subpoena to appear before a grand jury investigating the
Valerie Plame case, writes this week in the National Journal
that the shield law currently under consideration by Congress
wouldn't have been much help to him, the AP or Fox News had it
been on the books a decade ago. And he's right.
If you resist looking at the current spat in the freeze
frame of current events, you might view Holder as sincerely
troubled by the press corps' reaction, as a new Daily Beast
piece does, and see his efforts as an attempt to reset the
press-government relationship to the way it once was.
Maybe the press has learned the value of showing the White
House a little backbone. Perhaps Holder regrets nothing and is
buying time with gestures so he can resign on his own terms
after the noise stops. Or maybe we're all overinterpreting, and
all that has transpired this week is the standard Washington
power dance, with duplicity and fatuousness by all.
I'd pick door No. 4.
