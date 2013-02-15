(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Jack Shafer
Feb 15 Whenever the phrase "our crumbling
infrastructure" passes the lips of a politician or appears in
the pages of a newspaper, I change the password on my checking
account and move my wallet to the front pocket of my jeans.
So when President Barack Obama invoked our "aging
infrastructure badly in need of repair" in his State of the
Union address on Tuesday and Washington Post columnist Fareed
Zakaria used his perch yesterday to complain that Obama wasn't
proposing near enough for infrastructure, I closed my bank
accounts, canceled my credit cards, converted my liquid
investments into gold bullion, dumped them into 55-gallon drums,
rolled the drums into a backyard pit and poured a load of cement
over the heap.
It's not that infrastructure doesn't crumble - everything
turns to dust eventually. Obviously, useful bridges, ports,
airports and highways need to be maintained, and as a country
grows it needs new ones. It's just that the press allows members
of the civil engineering-industrial complex to bamboozle them
into believing that all calls for building infrastructure are
equal.
The bamboozling usually begins with a sweeping declaration
about America's shoddy highway bridges and the urgent need to
repair them. Obama hit his mark in his State of the Union speech
where he plugged his "Fix-It-First" program, which would mend
the "nearly 70,000 structurally deficient bridges across the
country." Zakaria finds Fix-It-First insufficient, calling it a
mere "Band-Aid on America's growing cancer of failing
infrastructure." Citing the 2009 report card from the American
Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), which gave the nation's
infrastructure a "D" and estimated the cost of repairing it at
$2.2 trillion, Zakaria demands the dramatic expansion of
American infrastructure. The ASCE recently upped its estimate of
how much should be spend on infrastructure by 2020 to $2.7
trillion (pdf), which is two-thirds greater than the feds, the
states and local governments are expected to spend on it by
then. Zakaria expressed even greater enthusiasm for spending
infrastructure trillions in a November piece for Time.
Zakaria isn't alone in calling for massive infrastructure
spending by the government. Business Insider's Henry Blodget is
on board, as is the Washington Post's Neil Irwin, the Economist,
the Atlantic, Edward Luce of the Financial Times and others in
the press. A current World Economic Forum report (pdf) on global
competitiveness ranks U.S. infrastructure as 25th-best in the
world, behind Barbados, the United Arab Emirates and
Switzerland, which is No. 1. The degrading infrastructure, says
the ASCE, could cost the average American household $3,100 by
the 2020 if current trends continue.
One thing you can say about the infrastructure hawks is that
they are consistent in their warnings. As far back as 1983,
scholar Amitai Etzioni was quoted in the pages of Time (paid)
warning that infrastructure neglect was turning America into "an
underdeveloping country, with its modern economy in reverse
gear," a notion that Time endorsed. Four years ago, I wrote a
column for Slate about the exaggerations of the infrastructure
hawks, who were filling newspapers and airwaves with similar
warnings that our roads, water pipes and electric grid were
verging on collapse. (Many of the ideas in that column are
reprised here, although I like my new, rejiggered intro better.)
Then as now, the hawks' favorite infrastructure apocalypse
anecdote was the tens of thousands of "structurally deficient"
bridges in the land. Zakaria currently asserts that these
deficient bridges are "falling down," but he's totally wrong. As
the Federal Highway Administration explains (pdf), when
inspectors grade a bridge as "structurally deficient" they're
not saying it's unsafe, only that it is deteriorating and its
load-carrying capacity is reduced. Likewise, bridges can be
graded "functionally obsolete" because their design is outdated
- too narrow or not enough clearance underneath, for example -
and still be safe. The federal rating system gives an "early
warning sign for engineers to use to prioritize funding," as the
Maryland State Highway Administration points out. "If a bridge
becomes unsafe, it will be closed."
In 2007, when there were 72,500 structurally deficient
bridges in the United States, and after the I-35 disaster in
Minneapolis, which was caused by a design flaw, federal
Department of Transportation Inspector General Calvin L. Scovell
III told (pdf) Congress that "most bridges that are classified
as structurally deficient can continue to serve traffic safely
if they are properly inspected, the bridges maximum load ratings
are properly calculated, and, when necessary, the proper maximum
weight limits are posted."
As much as I trust America's civil engineers to design safe
bridges, I'm a little reluctant to endorse the infrastructure
report cards issued by the 140,000-member ASCE. The $2.7
trillion infrastructure bill they'd like us to foot amounts to a
full employment act for the society's members, something that
goes unsaid in the press corps' uncritical coverage of the
ASCE's report cards. Before I get all hinky about our crumbling
infrastructure, exhume my gold and contribute it to the
infrastructure revival, I'd like to see an infrastructure report
card from disinterested parties. The disinterested parties I
seek are not the union leader, the business leader and the
Democratic former governor who spoke in support of three
infrastructure "mega-bills" this week before the House
Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Infrastructure overhaul will obviously benefit some -
unions, businesses and politicians praising them before
congressional committees, for example - but as with most
government projects, somebody always ends up paying for more
than they consume. For these losers, the infrastructure makeover
will be like playing a hand of poker in which everybody
contributes to the pot but they are dealt no cards. The
undisputed winners of any infrastructure sweepstakes will be the
construction contractors retained to do the building. Last
month, 24/7 Wall St. identified 11 companies, ranging from Fluor
to KBR to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, that would most profit most
from an infrastructure makeover.
Anything with a $2.7 trillion price tag should be approached
with suspicion, especially if its boilerplate sales pitch always
includes crisis-mongering talk about structurally deficient
bridges. The political debate over what to build would benefit
if policymakers and the press stopped grouping such disparate
public-works categories of surface transportation, airports,
waterways and ports, the electricity grid and waterworks all
under the all-encompassing rubric of "infrastructure" and
started asking narrowing questions. Perhaps the infrastructure
pie should be sliced a little thinner so we can ask more precise
questions about it. Was some infrastructure overbuilt and not
deserving of repair today just because it exists? Does every
infrastructure "need" demand a flotilla of dollars from
Washington? Must we rescue every aging bridge in rapidly
depopulating states like Michigan? Shouldn't infrastructure
projects such as harbor dredging be billed to those who directly
benefit from them, and not the government?
Many have learned to ask skeptical questions about the
effectiveness or necessity of, say, military spending or
agricultural subsidies or bank bailouts. The only reason
infrastructure gets a comparative free pass is because the word
casts a magical spell of dumbfoundment on too many of us. Cast
it off, I say.
