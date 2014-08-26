(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
Aug 26 At an Aug. 21 Pentagon press conference,
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel claimed that the Islamic State
"is as sophisticated and well-funded as any group that we have
seen. They're beyond just a terrorist group. They marry
ideology, a sophistication of strategic and tactical military
prowess. They are tremendously well-funded."
Perhaps sensing that his comparison hadn't reached
sufficiently hyperbolic velocity to escape earth orbit, Hagel
immediately amended himself.
"Oh, this is beyond anything that we've seen. So we must
prepare for everything," he said [emphasis added], thereby
vaulting the brutal Islamic State over the Iranians, the North
Koreans, the Russians, the Chinese, and all other entrants into
the Number 1 slot in our ever-churning power-ranking of
international enemies.
Hagel wasn't so much fear-mongering as he was fear-tending.
War is the health of the state, as Randolph Bourne observed a
century ago. When at war - or about to go to war - the state
craves greater acquiescence from its citizens and greater
powers, and granted that acquiescence and those new powers it
grows ever larger. Every now and again a foe like the USSR
appears, one with 12,000 nuclear warheads ready for delivery,
which makes the job of fear-tending simple. At other times, as
was the case last week at the Pentagon, it takes a supreme act
of rhetoric to instill exploitable fear in the public. The
textbook example of this came several months after the 9/11
attacks, when President George W. Bush's 2002 State of the Union
address amalgamated Iran, Saddam Hussein's Iraq, and North
Korea, and "their terrorist allies" into a unified "axis of
evil."
When Hagel poured his "beyond and everything" summation last
week, he did so into an emotional cauldron. Less than two days
before, the Islamic State had released its execution video of
journalist James Foley, terrorizing the people who wouldn't
watch it and mortifying those who did. In that environment, the
secretary of defense could have said U.S. intelligence had
determined that the Islamic State was kidnapping orphans and
loading them on a streetcar-to-hell it had built in its spare
time, and the American public would have believed him. I might
have believed him!
I'm not accusing Hagel of consciously hyping the Islamic
State threat for nefarious political purposes. His response was
standard for national security officials who have been caught
napping during a crisis - and without a doubt the eruption of
the Islamic State constitutes a crisis. Hagel and President
Barack Obama, who less than a year ago called the Islamic State
the "jayvee," weren't prepared for the Islamic State's breakout,
so it stands to reason that they might want to stoke a panic.
When the press isn't panicked about the Islamic State, it's
confused, as is the case at the Financial Times. Its Aug. 25
piece, "Opaque structure adds to the challenge of defeating
Isis" (registration required) portrays the group as extra
menacing because it is decentralized, unlike the centralized Al
Qaeda. Authority is "dispersed" inside the Islamic State,
Washington think-tanker Anthony Cordesman tells the FT, and this
has allowed its members to take their own wild initiatives. If
the Islamic State were as centralized as the old Soviet Union,
the press would fear-monger the flip-side. They'd be talking
non-stop about the existential threat posed by the
organization's monolithic face.
Brookings Institution scholar F. Gregory Gause III assesses
the Islamic State without panic in a Aug. 25 piece, nullifying
Hagel's scary "beyond and everything" pronouncement. He
describes the Islamic State as the beneficiary of the "new
Middle East cold war." As existing state authorities in the
region have lost control of their borders, proved unable to
provide services (and protection) to their populations, and
failed forge a common political identity, the Islamic State has
risen.
But this rise does not necessarily make Islamic State strong
and fearful as much as it showcases the relative weaknesses of
the Syrian and Iraq governments. For all its ferocity, the
Islamic State has acquired no regional or great power ally,
Gause continues, no open patrons. It depends almost exclusively
on banditry and protection rackets for its survival. The group's
great skill so far has been in uniting almost the entire world
against it, making potential allies of nations that can't stand
each other, such as the United States and Iran. This knack for
uniting countries that have "parallel, if not identical
interests," Gause predicts, will probably do the Islamic State
in.
Enemies exist, of course. But boogeymen don't. Anyone who
tells you otherwise is just trying to sell you something.
