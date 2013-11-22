(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
Nov 21 A common defense of the annual Kennedy
assassination deluge - one that peaks in anniversary years
ending in 5 or 0 for numerological reasons, I assume - is that
the assassination happened so long ago that it's more historical
than it is news. If you're 54 years old or younger, which
accounts for about 80 percent of the population, you're too
young to have any contemporaneous memories of the killing from
50 years ago. The current coverage must seem fairly fresh to the
youngest of the younger readers. For slightly older readers, the
coverage isn't designed to make you remember the murder and
aftermath, it's designed to remind you of the previous years the
media reminded you of the episode.
Who are the designers? The editors and producers who control
news media are mostly boomers older than 55, who like all the
generations before them frequently confuse important things that
happened when they were young for news. Blame them for swamping
us this week with endless re-ups of Frame 313, the swearing in
of Lyndon Johnson, Jacqueline Kennedy's bloody pink dress, and
John F. Kennedy Jr.'s salute. This week's most ridiculous
look-back has got to be Bob Costas's No Day For Games: The
Cowboys and JFK, which ran on the NBC Sports Network and
described how the assassination disturbed the Dallas Cowboys.
Children have a good excuse for wanting to be told old
stories. They're not very bright, they often don't absorb the
whole narrative the first time around, they learn by repetition
and draw comfort from it - and if the story recounts how Bambi's
mother got whacked, they have every right to hope that in the
retelling the dark story will be much brighter.
Adults have no such infantile excuse. Oh, I don't mind
readers sending their favorite books through their brains again
the way cows propel partly-digested grass through successive
stomachs. Reading a favorite book returns new rewards, reducing
the reader's shame factor from low to zero. But the urge to read
a recycled account of a past event makes about as much sense as
wanting to repeat 6th grade. Who wants to live the movie
"Memento"?
I'm not such a stick in the mud that I protest people keying
on an anniversary to remember historical milestones, to lay
wreaths, to dress in costumes and reenact battles or historical
events, hold hands, or give speeches. I don't even mind news
accounts of such gatherings as long as they're buried somewhere
in the newspaper where I can't find them. But the basics and the
minutiae of the Kennedy assassination have been so endlessly
raked over, repurposed, and rerun that this week's re-coverage
of the slaying and burial in newspapers, magazines, on TV, and
everywhere on the Web stinks of redundancy. You didn't know Lee
Harvey Oswald's pallbearers were reporters, dragooned into
service? The Associated Press retells the story for the
umpteenth time. You were unaware of the "four shattering days"
between the shooting and the burial? Here's the "new" Washington
Post piece. Never heard about the conspiracy theories? Time has
it covered.
Obviously the Kennedy killing stressed the collective
unconscious in a way that few modern events have. It's easy -
especially if you don't know that much about Kennedy's
presidency - to regard him as a young king married to a
beautiful queen who was cut down in his prime by dark, hateful
forces who were never adequately identified or properly
punished. But that's the fairy tale version, suitable only for
those still reading picture books. Assassins' bullets have been
chasing presidents (Reagan, Ford, Truman, Roosevelt, et al.) for
a long time. It's almost easier to name a president who wasn't
the target of an assassination plot than one who was. It's that
sort of country.
Embossing historical events like the Kennedy assassination
with artificial newsworthiness has long been a part of the news
game, as has been criticism of these anniversarial outbursts. On
every news desk - from international to sports - editors love to
assign them because nobody except for a few cranks are going to
knock them for doing so. Reporters don't mind writing them
because most of what they need to look up exists in their
publication's morgue or on Nexis. TV loves the revisits because
it has miles of archives to unspool and aging reporters eager to
relive their glory days before the cameras just one more time
before they die.
In time - probably as the younger newsroom boomers are put
out to pasture - the Kennedy assassination will recede into deep
memory. The new journalists-in-charge, a much younger breed who
know the incident only from the retellings, will have to rub
their temples (or use Google) to recall who got shot first, John
or Robert Kennedy, and the average news consumer will be as
interested in the anniversaries of their deaths as today's
readers are in the assassination of President William McKinley.
News consumers, like children, eventually grow out of the
old stories, only to be captivated by new ones.
(Jack Shafer)