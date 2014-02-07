By Jack Shafer
Feb 7 About 20 years ago, Nathan Myhrvold, then
Microsoft's chief technology officer, composed a 20,000-word
piece of prophesy titled "Road Kill on the Information Highway"
that reads as fresh today as it did then.
One of many memos the polymath was churning out for
Microsoft bossman Bill Gates at the time, "Road Kill" deserves
our renewed attention for at least three reasons: 1) many of the
market, media and tech dislocations Myhrvold predicted have come
true, so he's owed credit for his sharpness; 2) the tech forces
Myhrvold identified have continued their romp, making some of
his come-true predictions even truer as time has passed; and 3)
though Microsoft embraced much of his futurology at the time, it
still missed the market in many places where companies like
Google, Apple and Amazon hit.
Rereading the memo, you feel a pang of sympathy for outgoing
Microsoft chief executive officer Steve Ballmer, who has been
criticized for not overtaking Google, for not inventing the
iPhone, not creating Facebook, and other transgressions. You
also feel 10 tons of trepidation for incoming CEO Satya Nadella,
who faces the same tech market realities that blunted Ballmer.
Myhrvold's memo, dated Sept. 8, 1993, repeatedly warns that
computer speed and computer storage were to grow exponentially
for decades, making the computers of the near future a million
times fast and then a trillion times faster.
Every tech know-it-all was harping on the mayhem Moore's law
would unleash, but Myhrvold's essay made the coming revolution
palpable. He wrote:
It is extraordinarily difficult for people to really grasp
the power of exponential growth. No experience in our everyday
life prepares us for it. The numbers become so astronomically
large so quickly...that it is easy to either dismiss them
outright, or mentally glaze over and become numb to their
meaning. It is incredibly easy to fool oneself into thinking
that you do understand it, but usually this just means that
you've mentally done a linear extrapolation from the recent
past. This works for a little while, but then rapidly becomes
out of date.
Exponential growth had allowed minicomputers to edge by
makers of mainframes who didn't make the "exponential
extrapolation" and act on it fast enough. Exponential growth
similarly allowed microcomputers - personal computers - to blow
by minis, enriching Microsoft, which soon become the dominant
maker of PC software. "The growth curve of Microsoft is
unprecidented in the annals of business, and seems quite
miraculous until you realize that what we have done is ride the
exponential growth curve of computer price/performance,"
Myhrvold wrote.
The Myhrvold memo recites a Microsoft catechism that the
hardware business must be avoided because its profit margins
were too thin and the speed at which technology moved put
hardware makers at perpetual risk of becoming obsolete. Better
to concentrate on software and its higher margins, which
Microsoft largely did until 18 months ago when the company
produced its Surface computers, and then last fall when it
purchased the Nokia handset business.
But in his own way, Myhrvold, who left the company in 1999
for other business and personal enthusiasms, anticipated the day
that Microsoft might have to become Microhard, too. "The only
hardware companies that have ever made significant money are
those that managed to create an asset - the hardware
architecture - which was above the fray of individual
implementations and thus could enjoy a longer life span," he
wrote, presaging the success of Apple's iPod, iPhone, and iPad
businesses.
"The bulk of the worlds' computing cycles come near
the low end, high volume part of the market," he continued,
paving with words the road Apple would later take with its
handheld computers. "Any software company that wants to maintain
its relative share of total CPU cycles must have products that
are relevant to the high volume segment of the market. If you
don't, then you are vulnerable to a software company that does
establishes a position there and then rides the technology
curve up to the mainstream. This is what the PC industry did to
mainframes and minicomputers, and if we in the PC industry are
not careful this fate will befall us as well."
If Myhrvold were writing this memo today, he'd acknowledge
that smartphones are close to seizing the bulk of the world's
computing cycles, and the smartphone is doing to the PC what it
did to the mini and what the mini did to the mainframe. He'd add
that Apple (and Google, with its Android operating system) and
not Microsoft were riding the technology curve in the smartphone
mainstream.
It's not that Microsoft never competed in the itsy-bitsy
computer space. It obeyed Myhrvold's dictim that "Anything which
isn't exponential in growth, or which is exponential but with a
slower growth rate, will quickly and inexorably be overwhelmed."
It built operating systems for PDAs and cell phones, produced
software for the SPOT smartwatch, manufactured Zune music
players, and went large to produce the Xbox for gamers.
(Anticipating the PDA, the smartphone, and an "always connected"
device, Myhrvold pitched his company a tiny "digital wallet" in
1991.) But Microsoft mostly missed the waves or fell off them,
and those failures help explain why Apple and Google have higher
market caps than Microsoft. Today, we're probably just a couple
of product cycles away from your smartphone (connected to a
full-sized keyboard and monitor) being a solid substitute for
your laptop and desktop computers. Unless Microsoft or its
hardware allies produce a comparable product, the company could
lose its already slipping primacy.
Although Myhrvold never mentions the Internet by name, he
correctly predicted that an "information highway" selling goods
and services would wreck the Blockbuster video chain business as
movie rentals go online, with similar transitions in banking,
newspaper classifieds ("Newspapers are in probably the worst
situation of any form of print media"), retail shopping,
Siri-like speech recognition software, crime-fighting (he makes
an early call for ubiquitous video surveillance), media
time-shifting, outsourcing, the retail stock market, and the
rise of realistic video games - "you won't be able to tell the
difference between the game and a movie." Granted, he didn't
predict cloud computing in his memo (although you could say that
he implies it), sense the eventual rise of social media, or
anticipate the "piracy" of music and movies. He also missed the
mass migration of advertising to Google, which ordinarily
collects about 90 percent of its revenues from ads.
You could also knock Myhrvold for wrongly predicting the
collapse of conventional broadcast and cable TV, although
charitable readers will say his burial of the industry was just
a tad premature. In one laugh-out-loud passage, he states with
supreme confidence that the Microsoft At Work campaign would
"unify PCs with the telephone, FAX and copier." Yeah, right. My
phone, fax and copier still don't get along. Maybe the new
Microsoft CEO will pay for group counseling?
Still, Myhrvold's hits dwarf his misses. Other Myhrvold
memos, analyzed by Ken Auletta in a May 12, 1997, New Yorker
profile, reiterated the death-of-the-middleman themes etched in
"Road Kill." He correctly predicted the demise of Egghead
Software and Tower Records in the face of online competition,
but in an uncharacteristic miscue, he pooh-poohed the Internet
"hype."
Myhrvold cheerfully conceded his fallibility to Auletta:
"When you predict the technological future, as I do, you
basically are like an insurance salesman, futures trader or
gambler."
As a historic document, "Road Kill on the Information
Highway" deserves your attention. But its underlying message
about exponential effects of modern technology remains so
timeless that new CEO Nadella should keep a copy on his
smartphone for inspiration, highlighting this memento mori
codicil: "Our own industry is also doomed, and will be one of
the more significant carcasses by the side of the information
highway."